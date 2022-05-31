Cabrera won't be called up to start Tuesday against the Rockies as previously reported, as the game has been postponed due to rain, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. Cabrera will likely be called upon to start one of those two games, though the Marlins have yet to announce their plans.
