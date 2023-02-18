Cabrera could be fighting with Braxton Garrett for the final spot in the Marlins' Opening Day rotation, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The offseason addition of Johnny Cueto could push a younger pitcher to Triple-A Jacksonville, although the team is also considering a six-man rotation. Cabrera was very impressive at times in 2022, riding his 96 mph fastball and nasty changeup to a 25.8 percent strikeout rate and 13.7 percent swinging strike rate, but the 24-year-old righty's 11.3 percent walk rate over 71.2 big-league innings indicates he could perhaps use some additional development time at Triple-A.