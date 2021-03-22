Marlins general manager Kim Ng said Monday that Cabrera (biceps) has yet to resume a throwing program, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Shortly after reporting to spring training in mid-February, Cabrera was diagnosed with an inflamed nerve in his biceps and has been shut down ever since. The injury effectively ended Cabrera's long-shot bid for a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day rotation, and given that he has yet to throw a month later, he may not be ready to go when Triple-A Jacksonville begins its season in May. A clearer timeline for Cabrera's eventual 2021 debut should emerge once he eventually resumes throwing.