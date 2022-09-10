Cabrera (5-2) picked up the win in Friday's 6-3 victory over the Mets, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander cruised through five innings before running into trouble in the sixth, and after a Pete Alonso homer was followed by a walk to Tyler Naquin, Cabrera got the hook one out short of his fourth quality start of the season. Since returning from the IL at the beginning of August, the 24-year-old's posted an impressive 2.31 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 44:18 K:BB through 39 innings.