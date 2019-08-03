Cabrera was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Jacksonville with an infection, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Fernandez notes that the infection is not believed to be serious, so we should see him back before the end of the season. This has been a big breakout year for the 6-foot-4 righty. He has a 2.23 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 110:29 K:BB in 92.2 innings across stops at High-A and Double-A.