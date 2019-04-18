Cabrera landed on High-A Jupiter's 7-day injured list Tuesday due to an upper-back issue, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins believe the injury will only force Cabrera to miss one start, so the brief shutdown shouldn't be viewed as a big deal for a pitcher whose innings count was always going to be monitored carefully this season anyway. Cabrera has already made two starts for Jupiter this season, holding opposing batters to a .171 average while posting a 12:6 K:BB in 10.1 innings.

