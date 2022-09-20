Cabrera (6-3) yielded three runs on three hits and three walks over five innings Monday, striking out four and earning a win against the Cubs.

Cabrera coughed up a pair of runs in the third inning, including Christopher Morel's solo homer, before allowing one more run in the fifth. Since turning in four straight scoreless starts, the 6-foot-5 righty has registered a 5.74 ERA over his last five outings. He's now sporting a 2.91 ERA with a 67:33 K:BB through 65 frames. Cabrera is lined up to face the Nationals at home this weekend.