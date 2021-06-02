Cabrera (biceps) threw 35 pitches over two innings in an extended spring training game Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After he faced hitters in live batting practice last week, Cabrera was expected to repeat the activity this week, but the Marlins opted to turn him loose in a controlled game setting instead. Assuming Cabrera's right biceps feels fine coming out of Tuesday's outing, the Marlins could begin to etch out a minor-league rehab assignment for the right-hander. Once he's built up his pitch count for starting duty, Cabrera will likely be included in the Triple-A Jacksonville rotation.