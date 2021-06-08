Cabrera (biceps) will make another rehab start for Low-A Jupiter on Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Having impressed Sunday in his first rehab appearance, Cabrera appears to be nearing his return to Triple-A Jacksonville. The righty is one of the organization's more prized pitching prospects, so they'll surely exercise caution in timing his recovery from bicep inflammation in his throwing arm.
