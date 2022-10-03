Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right ankle sprain Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera was removed from Saturday's game against the Brewers due to an ankle injury, and he'll close out the season on the injured list. The right-hander wasn't expected to make any more appearances in 2022, and it seems unlikely that his injury will impact his availability for spring training in 2023. Elieser Hernandez was called up to provide a fresh arm for the Marlins during the team's final series of the regular season.