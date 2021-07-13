Cabrera was assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.
The right-handed prospect finally joins the Triple-A squad in Jacksonville, where he would have began his season if not for right biceps inflammation. Cabrera's most recent start at Double-A Pensacola was his worst, as he allowed four runs in 5.2 innings. He did fan seven batters for his second consecutive start, though. Cabrera made five starts for Pensacola, posting a 2.77 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 26 total innings. It remains to be seen whether the hard-throwing 23-year-old will get any action with the Marlins this year, or if he'll remain in Jacksonville to continue developing during what doesn't figure to be a contending season for the big-league club.
