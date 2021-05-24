Cabrera (biceps) is scheduled to throw a second live batting practice session later this week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera experienced no setbacks with his left arm after throwing 20 pitches against live hitters Saturday, so he'll repeat the activity again before potentially beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. The Marlins will likely have the 23-year-old build up his pitch count over at least a couple outings at the lower levels of the minors before he eventually settles into the rotation at Triple-A Jacksonville.