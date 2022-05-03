The Marlins transferred Cabrera (biceps) from Single-A Jupiter to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
He's scheduled to make his 2022 Triple-A debut Tuesday against Memphis. After being slowed in the spring by a biceps issue, Cabrera opened the season on Jacksonville's 7-day injured list before heading to Single-A Jupiter for a rehab assignment. He looked sharp in his lone start at Jupiter on April 27, striking out seven over four scoreless frames while allowing one hit and issuing three walks.
