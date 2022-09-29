Cabrera (ankle) is listed as the Marlins' probable starting pitcher for Saturday's game in MIlwaukee
Cabrera's inclusion on the Marlins' upcoming pitching schedule suggests that the strained right ankle he sustained in his last outing Sunday against the Nationals isn't anything too worrisome. The right-hander wrapped up September with a 2-2 record, 4.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB across 24.2 innings over his five starts.
More News
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Exits with ankle strain•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Picks up lackluster win•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Defeated by long ball Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Notches fifth win•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Stumbles against Dodgers•