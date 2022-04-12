Cabrera (biceps) is on the 7-day injured list at Low-A Jupiter and resumed a throwing progression Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
While Cabrera would likely be at Triple-A Jacksonville if he were fully healthy, general manager Kim Ng said it would be easier for him to be monitored by a number of the Marlins' different medical professionals if he were stationed in Jupiter. Cabrera also dealt with a biceps issue last spring.
