Cabrera (biceps) is on the 7-day injured list at Low-A Jupiter and resumed a throwing progression Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

While Cabrera would likely be at Triple-A Jacksonville if he were fully healthy, general manager Kim Ng said it would be easier for him to be monitored by a number of the Marlins' different medical professionals if he were stationed in Jupiter. Cabrera also dealt with a biceps issue last spring.