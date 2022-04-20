Cabrera (biceps) will be activated from the 7-day injured list Thursday to make a start for Low-A Jupiter in the affiliate's game against St. Lucie, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins optioned Cabrera to Low-A coming out of spring training so he could conduct his rehab program for his biceps injury at the team's facility, which is also located in Jupiter. As a result, Cabrera's outing Thursday won't be considered a rehab assignment, even though he's eventually expected to move into the rotation at Triple-A Jacksonville. Cabrera ended up making seven late-season starts for the Marlins in 2021, and once he's fully ramped up at Triple-A, he'll likely profile as the next man up to step into the big-league rotation if the Marlins require another starter.