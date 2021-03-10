The Marlins optioned Cabrera (biceps) to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.
Cabrera has been sidelined all spring due to right biceps inflammation, ending any hope he had of making a dark-horse run at a back-end rotation spot for Miami. Assuming that he's able to overcome the biceps injury with a few more weeks of rest and rehab, Cabrera could be ready to pitch when Jacksonville begins its season in May.
