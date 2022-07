Cabrera (elbow) allowed one hit and no walks while striking out seven across five scoreless innings in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cabrera threw 44 pitches in the appearance -- eight fewer than his last rehab outing -- but was extremely efficient. He's made three rehab appearances, so could rejoin the big-league roster for his next turn through the rotation, though the Marlins have not made their intentions clear.