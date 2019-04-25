Cabrera tossed five scoreless innings for High-A Jupiter on Wednesday, allowing three hits and striking out six.

The right-hander missed a start due to back soreness, but Cabrera seemed none the worse for wear in his return to the mound. The Marlins' No. 12 fantasy prospect is off to a great start in his first look at High-A hitters, posting a 2.35 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB through 15.1 innings. Miami has no reason to rush him up the ladder, but a big first half could put Cabrera in position for a promotion to Double-A later this summer.