Cabrera gave up three hits and a walk while striking out six over five scoreless innings for Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.
The 24-year-old right-hander had a delayed start to the season due to a biceps strain, but after walking four batters in four innings during his first outing for Jacksonville on Tuesday, Cabrera looked much sharper in his second turn. The Marlins' No. 4 fantasy prospect could be an option to help the big club over the summer if he can stay healthy, but Max Meyer seems more likely to get the first crack at a rotation spot if one opens up.
