Cabrera (biceps) made his most recent rehab appearance at Double-A Pensacola on Saturday, covering 4.1 innings while striking out seven and giving up one run on two hits and one walk.

Cabrera was making the third appearance of his rehab assignment and his first with Pensacola after having made his prior two starts at Low-A Jupiter. Considering Cabrera built up his pitch count to 67 on Saturday, he could be ready to slot back into the Triple-A Jacksonville rotation during the upcoming week.