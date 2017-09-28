Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Shut down with forearm strain
Cabrera missed the final week of the season for short-season Batavia with a right forearm strain.
Quite easily one of the Marlins' top pitching prospects, the 6-foot-4 righty had an impressive run with the Muckdogs prior to suffering the injury. He posted a 3.26 FIP and 32 strikeouts in 35.2 innings, although a .350 BABIP against resulted in a 5.30 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. Hopefully the strain is something he can overcome through rest this offseason.
