Cabrera will be called up by the Marlins early this week and will likely make likely start Tuesday against the Rockies, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Cabrera missed the start of the regular season due to a biceps injury, but he joined Triple-A Jacksonville in early May and posted a 4.56 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 23.2 innings over five starts. The 24-year-old made his major-league debut for Miami last year and recorded a 5.81 ERA, 28:19 K:BB and 1.63 WHIP in 26.1 innings over seven starts. Cabrera has dealt with various injuries in recent years but will now get another chance to prove himself in the big-league rotation.