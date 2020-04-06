Play

The Marlins optioned Cabrera to Double-A Jacksonville on March 6.

One of the better young pitchers in the Marlins' farm system, Cabrera will open the 2020 season where he finished it in 2019. Miami will likely monitor Cabrera's innings count carefully in 2020, but if he can quickly replicate the success he found in his initial taste of Jacksonville last season, he could move to Triple-A Wichita before the year ends.

