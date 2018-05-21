Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Spins four-hit shutout
Cabrera tossed a complete-game, seven-inning shutout for Low-A Greensboro in its 8-0 victory over Lakewood in Game 1 of a doubleheader. He gave up four hits and no walks and struck out five.
The start was the longest outing of the 20-year-old's professional career, with 52 of his 80 pitches going for strikes. Despite keeping the opposition off the board for seven frames Sunday, Cabrera still maintains an unremarkable 4.09 ERA for the season after struggling in his previous three outings. Expect some inconsistency from the hard-throwing righty, who boasts impressive velocity but still needs to refine his secondary offerings.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...