Cabrera tossed a complete-game, seven-inning shutout for Low-A Greensboro in its 8-0 victory over Lakewood in Game 1 of a doubleheader. He gave up four hits and no walks and struck out five.

The start was the longest outing of the 20-year-old's professional career, with 52 of his 80 pitches going for strikes. Despite keeping the opposition off the board for seven frames Sunday, Cabrera still maintains an unremarkable 4.09 ERA for the season after struggling in his previous three outings. Expect some inconsistency from the hard-throwing righty, who boasts impressive velocity but still needs to refine his secondary offerings.