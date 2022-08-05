Cabrera is starting Friday against the Cubs, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Cabrera seemed likely to start Friday after he was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Thursday, and the Marlins confirmed him as the starter a few hours before the start of the game. Over his three starts this season, he's posted a 3.45 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 15.2 innings. Manager Don Mattingly didn't commit to a pitch count for Cabrera ahead of the game but said that the team will be cautious with him during Friday's start since the right-hander threw just 61 pitches during his final rehab start July 28, McPherson reports.