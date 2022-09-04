Cabrera didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Cabrera was able to limit the damage to an Austin Riley solo shot in the fourth inning despite some traffic on the bases. The 24-year-old found the zone with 57 of 98 pitches and induced 12 swinging strikes en route to notching at least seven strikeouts for the fifth time in nine turns this season. Cabrera carries a 2.39 ERA and 1.06 WHIP into his next start, slated for next weekend against the Mets.