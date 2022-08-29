Cabrera (4-2) allowed six runs on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Dodgers.

Cabrera gave up three runs in the first two innings, including Mookie Betts' home run to lead off the contest. The 24-year-old kept the Dodgers off the board for three straight innings before he was charged with three more runs in the sixth. Cabrera entered Sunday having yielded just six runs through 38.1 innings on the year, including a four-start scoreless streak that spanned 22.2 frames. He'll carry a 2.45 ERA into his projected start in Atlanta next weekend.