Cabrera (arm) has begun a throwing progression at the Marlins' alternate training site in Jupiter and could be an option to join the big club in the second half of September, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera would have been a candidate to join the Marlins earlier this month after the team had 18 players test positive for COVID-19, including multiple starting pitchers. Unfortunately for Cabrera, the right arm injury he developed late in summer camp prevented him from earning a callup. The Marlins don't view the arm issue as a long-term concern, but the 22-year-old will still be built up slowly after being shut down the past few weeks. He split time between High-A Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville in 2019, logging a 2.23 ERA and a 116:31 K:BB in 96.2 innings.