Cabrera (arm) has started throwing off a mound but his MLB debut is not imminent, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

The Marlins were buyers at the trade deadline and have not been shy about promoting top prospects this year, so if they think Cabrera can help them down the stretch, he could be an option this year. However, as one of the organization's most prized arms, Cabrera figures to be handled very carefully. It was reported in late July that Cabrera was dealing with a minor right arm injury.