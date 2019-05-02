Cabrera gave up two hits over 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out 13 for High-A Jupiter on Wednesday.

The right-hander tied Jupiter's franchise record for strikeouts in a game while also setting a new career high of his own. Cabrera has been dominating Florida State League hitters -- he's got a 21.2 inning scoreless streak going dating back to the first inning of his first start of the season, and his 31:6 K:BB is superb. A promotion to Double-A for the 21-year-old seems imminent.