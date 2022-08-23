Cabrera (4-1) earned the win over Oakland on Monday, allowing two hits and issuing three walks while striking out seven batters over eight scoreless innings.

Cabrera was dominant in the victory, breezing through a career-high eight frames on only 101 pitches. He racked up 15 swinging strikes and punched out seven batters while retiring the final 14 hitters he faced. Since returning from the injured list Aug. 5, Cabrera has made five starts and hasn't given up any runs while notching a 28:10 K:BB over 22.2 innings. Aside from a blowup June 12 when he gave up five runs over 3.2 frames against the Astros, Cabrera has been almost impossible to score upon this season. He carries a tidy 1.41 ERA through 38.1 innings on the campaign.