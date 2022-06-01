Cabrera (1-0) allowed a hit, four walks and two hit batters while striking out nine over six shutout innings to earn the win in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Rockies.

Cabrera didn't have a conventionally great start, but he was able to pitch around his mistakes rather impressively given the unfriendly road venue. The lack of command is a bit concerning -- he threw just 59 of 94 pitches for strikes -- but this was a positive result for the 24-year-old top prospect. He's been alright with Triple-A Jacksonville, logging a 4.56 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB across 23.2 innings. Cabrera's not guaranteed another turn through the rotation, so fantasy managers may want to wait and see if he sticks around on the Marlins' roster.