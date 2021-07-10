Cabrera (biceps) made his fourth start for Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday, working five innings and giving up two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Heading into spring training, Cabrera appeared on track to open the season as a member of the Triple-A Jacksonville rotation, but right biceps inflammation nixed those plans. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in early June, and after two outings at Low-A Jupiter, Cabrera was ultimately reassigned from Jacksonville to Pensacola. Through his four outings at Pensacola, Cabrera owns an impressive 1.77 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and a 26:5 K:BB In 20.1 innings, so a move up to Triple-A could be coming in the near future.