Cabrera (elbow) threw three scoreless innings while striking out seven and walking one with Double-A Pensacola on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cabrera was slated to throw four innings, but he still managed to increase his workload to 52 pitches. He could rejoin the Marlins rotation on his next turn through the rotation, though the team could opt to also send him on another rehab outing to further build his arm strength.