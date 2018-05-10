Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Activated from DL on Thursday
Hernandez (mouth) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The 23-year-old has been sidelined all season due to an infection following surgery to remove his wisdom teeth, but he'll finally return from the DL after three rehab starts. Hernandez likely won't have a big role with the Marlins right now, but he seems like a lock to stick with the big-league club given his status as a Rule 5 pick. Merandy Gonzalez was sent back to Double-A to clear a spot on the active roster for him.
