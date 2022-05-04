Hernandez gave up five runs on five hits and three walks across four innings during Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks. He had three strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

Hernandez cruised through the first three frames but fell apart in the fourth, as Arizona rallied for five runs on four hits and three walks. He threw 48 of his 78 pitches for strikes and generated only seven swinging strikes. It's the third time through five starts the right-hander has failed to complete at least five innings. Hernandez has a 6.66 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB over 24.1 innings, and he lines up for a rematch with the Diamondbacks on Monday.