Hernandez (biceps) will make a rehab start Friday with Triple-A Jacksonville, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 26-year-old made his second rehab start in the minors Sunday and will take the mound again Friday for Jacksonville. Hernandez threw 55 pitches in his last outing and should continue building up his pitch count as he closes in on his return from the injured list.
