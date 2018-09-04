Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Back from DL
Hernandez (finger) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Hernandez spent just 11 days on the shelf with a blister on his finger. The 23-year-old Rule 5 selection owns a pedestrian 5.28 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 41:24 K:BB across 59.2 innings with the big club this season. Hernandez should resume his long-relief down the stretch.
More News
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Placed on disabled list•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Dealing with blister•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Chased after three innings•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Could be capped at 70-to-80 pitches•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Scheduled for Thursday spot start•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Set for return to bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...