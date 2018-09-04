Hernandez (finger) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Hernandez spent just 11 days on the shelf with a blister on his finger. The 23-year-old Rule 5 selection owns a pedestrian 5.28 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 41:24 K:BB across 59.2 innings with the big club this season. Hernandez should resume his long-relief down the stretch.

