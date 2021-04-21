Hernandez (biceps) will throw a bullpen session next week, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Hernandez has been ramping up his throwing program recently, and a bullpen session would mark a big step in his rehab process. The Marlins haven't yet established a timetable for Sanchez's return, but a better idea of his status could come into focus after his bullpen.
