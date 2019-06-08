Hernandez was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday for Triple-A New Orleans, potentially in preparation for him making a spot start for the Marlins on Tuesday against the Cardinals, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

The Marlins need someone to fill in for Caleb Smith (hip), and Hernandez appears to be a reasonable candidate. He's made just one relief appearance at the big-league level this season but owns an excellent 1.13 ERA in nine starts for New Orleans.