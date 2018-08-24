Hernandez (2-7) allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two across three innings to take the loss Thursday against the Braves.

Hernandez was called upon for a spot start in the wake of Jose Urena's suspension. Not stretched out, he was expected to only last 70-to-80 pitches. However, his leash became even shorter after he allowed two home runs -- one in the second inning and one in the third. He'll likely be shifted back to the bullpen for his next appearance, and he's been much more effective in that role by allowing only two earned runs across his last 12.2 innings.