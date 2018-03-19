Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Competing for rotation spot
Hernandez has a chance to win a rotation spot out of camp, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
He threw at 90 feet Monday after taking a week off after having dental work done. Hernandez has impressed so far in spring training, notching a 2.70 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and nine strikeouts in 10 innings. It seems like he is competing with Sandy Alcantara and Justin Nicolino for one of the final two rotation spots. The Rule 5 pick will likely make the club in a relief capacity if he misses out on a rotation spot. He has a plus fastball and is a good athlete, but considering he has never pitched above High-A, he will likely experience a lot of growing pains in his first big-league season.
