Hernandez (mouth) moved his rehab to Double-A Jacksonville on Sunday and tossed five innings of one-run ball in the club's 4-3 win over Pensacola.

Hernandez scattered three hits and a walk and struck out four in the 89-pitch outing, which was his third rehab start in the minors. Based on the heavy pitch count, it appears the Rule 5 pick is ready to come off the 10-day disabled list, though the Marlins may be inclined to keep him on the rehab assignment as long as possible since he won't have a key role waiting for him with the big club once activated.