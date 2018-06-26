Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter
Hernandez has been confirmed as the Miami starter for Tuesday's game against Arizona, MLB.com reports.
As anticipated, Hernandez will re-enter the rotation in place of Jose Urena, who was placed on the disabled list last week with right shoulder inflammation. Marlins manager Don Mattingly expressed optimism that Urena would be activated from the DL near his eligibility date of July 1, but the right-hander's impending return won't necessarily close the door on Hernandez's starting opportunities. The Marlins revealed Monday that Caleb Smith was dealing with a Grade 3 lat strain, an injury that will likely require a multi-month absence, if not end his season. Hernandez sports an underwhelming 5.12 ERA and 14:12 K:BB in 31.2 innings this season, but if he can deliver a quality showing Tuesday, he'll have the inside track to filling Smith's spot in the rotation once Urena is back in the fold.
More News
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Leading candidate to start Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Shifting to bullpen role•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Allows five runs in loss Friday•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Takes tough-luck loss versus Nationals•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Takes tough loss•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Takes no-decision against Dodgers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...