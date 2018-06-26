Hernandez has been confirmed as the Miami starter for Tuesday's game against Arizona, MLB.com reports.

As anticipated, Hernandez will re-enter the rotation in place of Jose Urena, who was placed on the disabled list last week with right shoulder inflammation. Marlins manager Don Mattingly expressed optimism that Urena would be activated from the DL near his eligibility date of July 1, but the right-hander's impending return won't necessarily close the door on Hernandez's starting opportunities. The Marlins revealed Monday that Caleb Smith was dealing with a Grade 3 lat strain, an injury that will likely require a multi-month absence, if not end his season. Hernandez sports an underwhelming 5.12 ERA and 14:12 K:BB in 31.2 innings this season, but if he can deliver a quality showing Tuesday, he'll have the inside track to filling Smith's spot in the rotation once Urena is back in the fold.