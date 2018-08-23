Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Could be capped at 70-to-80 pitches
Hernandez, who will start Thursday's game against the Braves, is expected to be limited to around 70-to-80 pitches, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez, a Rule 5 selection, has made five starts for the Marlins in his debut season, but none since June 26. He's since proven useful in a long-relief role for Miami, accruing a 1.15 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 15.2 innings over his last 11 appearances. Because he isn't stretched out enough to handle a starter's workload, Hernandez will have a short leash Thursday, which could hurt his chances of factoring into the decision even if he performs well. Hernandez will likely head back to the bullpen following the start with Jose Urena (suspension) on track to rejoin the rotation next week.
More News
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Scheduled for Thursday spot start•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Set for return to bullpen•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Strikes out eight in loss to D-backs•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Leading candidate to start Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Shifting to bullpen role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...