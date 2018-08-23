Hernandez, who will start Thursday's game against the Braves, is expected to be limited to around 70-to-80 pitches, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez, a Rule 5 selection, has made five starts for the Marlins in his debut season, but none since June 26. He's since proven useful in a long-relief role for Miami, accruing a 1.15 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 15.2 innings over his last 11 appearances. Because he isn't stretched out enough to handle a starter's workload, Hernandez will have a short leash Thursday, which could hurt his chances of factoring into the decision even if he performs well. Hernandez will likely head back to the bullpen following the start with Jose Urena (suspension) on track to rejoin the rotation next week.