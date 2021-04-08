Hernandez (biceps) could resume playing catch as early as Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Hernandez was placed on the 10-day injured list due to right biceps tendon inflammation Monday. However, manager Don Mattingly said Thursday that Hernandez has been feeling better every day. While the right-hander will still need to build back up and show increased velocity before he's cleared to return, it's encouraging that he'll begin a throwing program in the near future.
