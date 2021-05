Hernandez (biceps) could return from the 60-day injured list when he's first eligible Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Manager Don Mattingly recently named Miami's starters for Tuesday and Wednesday, but he hasn't yet announced who will take the mound Thursday. Hernandez made his third rehab start for Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday and allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out five in 4.2 innings. Even though he struggled to limit offensive production, he still threw 54 of his 79 pitches for strikes during the outing.