Hernandez surrendered three runs on four hits and zero walks across five innings during Tuesday's loss to the Brewers. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

The 24-year-old managed to garner 11 swinging strikes but still gave up hard contact Tuesday, including a two-run homer from Hernan Perez. Hernandez has a 5.24 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 76:25 K:BB through 77.1 innings and lines up to pitch Sunday at San Francisco.