Hernandez was diagnosed with right biceps inflammation after leaving Saturday's start against the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. His velocity had dropped to 85.3 mph in the third inning after he averaged 91 mph in the first inning, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old exited during the third inning with what initially appeared to be a hand injury, but it's now been officially announced as biceps inflammation. Hernandez currently lines up to start Thursday against the Mets, though it's unclear if he'll be able to remain on schedule due to the injury.